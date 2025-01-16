Ten people were killed in a fatal accident in Okete village, Benue State, when a mining truck collided with a bus and crashed into a residential building, killing a family of four

Community leader Ekah Bernard confirmed the tragic loss and reported that others are receiving treatment at St. Daniel Hospital in Otukpo

The incident, which also damaged houses and businesses, has left the community in mourning, with calls for improved road safety intensifying

Ohimini , Benue state - A fatal accident occurred in Okete village, Okpikwu Oglewu, located in the Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State, on Wednesday, January 15.

Ten persons were confirmed dead after a mining truck crashed into a bus and then into a residential building.

10 people have lost their lives during a major mining truck collision Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

According to community leader Ekah Bernard, the accident happened when the mining truck collided with a bus carrying six occupants, Channels Television.

The truck then veered off course and crashed into a nearby residential building, resulting in the tragic deaths of a family of four.

"After the count, we can confirm that 10 people have lost their lives. Many others are receiving treatment at St. Daniel Hospital in Otukpo," Bernard said.

The small community, located along the Otukpo-Loko Oweto Abuja Road, has been left in shock and grief by the deadly incident.

In addition to the loss of life, many houses and business premises in the area were damaged, further compounding the distress of residents, Vanguard reported.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while emergency services continue to provide care to the injured victims.

The incident has deeply shaken the local population, and calls for improved safety on the roads have intensified.

Source: Legit.ng