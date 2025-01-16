Tinubu approves recruitment of 5,000 personnel for Correctional Service

The Acting Comptroller General of the Service, Sylvester Nwakuche Ndidi, has confirmed the approval for the recruitment of 5,000 Personnel for the Correctional Service

Ndidi said the lack of funding and cash backing had stalled the recruitment process since Tinubu gave the approval in August 2024

He assured the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions that the recruitment will commence as soon the CDCFIB approves the fund

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has approved the recruitment of 5,000 new personnel into the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS)

The decision was taken to tackle overcrowding and strengthen the service.

Ndidi said the lack of funding had stalled the recruitment. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Acting Comptroller General of the Service, Sylvester Nwakuche Ndidi, made this known during a presentation to the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions.

According to The Nation, Ndidi disclosed that President Tinubu granted the approval in August 2024.

Ndidi explained that the recruitment process was delayed due to funding constraints.

He, however, assured that the recruitment would commence once the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) approves and funding is allocated in the 2025 budget.

The Correctional Service boss said the lack of cash backing had stalled the recruitment.

Ndidi assured the federal lawmakers that the recruitment process would proceed with funding now included in the 2025 fiscal year.

The committee chaired by Hon. Chinedu Ogar, highlighted the urgency of addressing overcrowding in correctional facilities.

The federal lawmaker expressed frustration over the delay in recruiting 5,000 personnel after President Tinubu’s approval.

A member of the committee, Hon. Victor Ogene, urged the Correction Service to be transparent in the recruitment process.

“Some of us have been inquiring for months whether this recruitment is happening behind closed doors. We will not accept such an outcome. This process should be transparent and timely,”

Legit.ng recalls that NCoS revealed that over 3,500 inmates are currently on death row across the country’s custodial centres.

As of September 3, 2024, the total inmate population in Nigeria’s correctional facilities stands at 84,741, with a significant portion awaiting trial

Efforts to address custodial congestion and improve inmate conditions include the release of over 4,000 individuals and the expansion of rehabilitation programs.

