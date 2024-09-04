The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that over 3,500 inmates are currently on death row across the country’s custodial centres

As of September 3, 2024, the total inmate population in Nigeria’s correctional facilities stands at 84,741, with a significant portion awaiting trial

Efforts to address custodial congestion and improve inmate conditions include the release of over 4,000 individuals and the expansion of rehabilitation programs

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that no fewer than 3,590 inmates across the country's custodial centres are currently on death row.

Assistant Controller of Corrections, Abubakar Umar, disclosed this information in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Over 3,500 inmates on death row, decongestion ongoing, Ncos says. Photo credit: X/Ncos

Source: Twitter

As of September 3, 2024, the total inmate population in Nigeria's correctional facilities stands at 84,741, comprising 82,821 males and 1,920 females.

Over 3,500 inmates on death row in Nigeria

Umar highlighted the significant strain on the service due to the large number of inmates awaiting trial. He reassured that measures are being implemented to tackle these challenges and expedite judicial processes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The breakdown according to their categories is as follows: convicted inmates are 21,900, comprising 21,519 males and 381 females, while lifers are 1,501, comprising 1,478 males and 23 females," Umar detailed.

"The total number of inmates on death row is made up of 3,517 males and 73 females, making a total of 3,590."

Umar emphasized the challenges posed by the high number of awaiting trial inmates, which significantly strains the service. However, he assured that steps are being taken to address these issues and ensure timely judicial processing.

"Thanks to the initiative and backing of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, we successfully reduced the inmate population by releasing 4,063 individuals who were given the option to pay fines and/or compensation," Umar stated.

Nigerian prison flaunts luxurious hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) recently shared photos on their Facebook page, offering a glimpse into the impressive features of their hotel venture, the Nigerian Correctional Service Hotel (COCOS).

This initiative marks a significant development for the NCoS, showcasing its diversification beyond traditional correctional service functions.

Source: Legit.ng