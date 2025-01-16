Gunmen attacked Kankara General Hospital in Katsina State on Wednesday, shooting Dr. Murtala Dandashire and injuring another individual

On Wednesday, gunmen launched a violent attack on Kankara General Hospital in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, shooting a medical doctor, identified as Dr. Murtala Dandashire, in the thigh.

The Katsina State Police Command exclusively informed PUNCH Metro that another individual, whose identity has not been disclosed, was also shot and injured during the assault.

Further reports indicate that five other people were abducted by the attackers before they fled the scene.

A banditry crisis analyst, known on social media as @Dankatsina50, disclosed that the attackers were members of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

According to the analyst, Dr. Dandashire, a native of Kankara Local Government and the best graduating medical student of the class of 2019 from Ahmadu Bello University Medical School in Zaria, Kaduna State, was among the victims.

Calls for Improved Security

@Dankatsina50 highlighted the need for improved security in hospitals across Katsina State, mentioning that within three months, bandits had reportedly entered three hospitals: Kurfi General Hospital, Mai Tsani Hospital in Dutsin-Ma LGA, and now Kankara General Hospital.

Police Response and Public Reactions

Abubakar Aliyu, the spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, confirmed the attack and stated that the police successfully prevented further escalation of the situation.

"Yes, the doctor and one other individual were shot during the incident. Our team quickly responded and prevented further escalation. Unfortunately, both individuals sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical treatment. Additional details will be shared with you shortly," Aliyu said.

In response to the attack, some Nigerians on X.comurged the state government to enhance security measures to safeguard the lives of residents.

Abu Aisha wrote:

"It’s unfortunate that the once peaceful Katsina State is now the den of kidnappers, thieves, and bandits. It shall not be well with all those who have hands in this banditry and kidnapping and those who have the opportunity to bring an end to this evil act but refuse to."

Conclusion

The attack on Kankara General Hospital depicts the urgent need for enhanced security in Katsina State, especially in public institutions like hospitals.

Residents are calling for immediate government intervention to address the rising insecurity and protect the lives of citizens.

Businessman and Security Operatives Killed

Legit.ng reported that Anambra state experienced a tragic day on December 30 as gunmen killed three individuals for reportedly disobeying a sit-at-home order.

Among the victims was a well-known businessman, popularly called Oluebube, who was shot dead at his rental company site while supervising workers.

According to Vanguard, eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen stormed the venue, opened fire on him, and caused panic as people fled the scene. Speaking with Legit.ng, AbdulRasheed Hussaini, a public analyst, shared his thoughts on the handling of security under President Tinubu.

