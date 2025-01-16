ISWAP terrorists ambushed soldiers and 54 civilian volunteers on January 14, leaving many unaccounted for during a mission to recover the corpses of 40 farmers killed earlier in Dumba, Borno State

Troops buried 15 bodies before facing heavy gunfire, with reports of missing soldiers and civilians; air support was deployed amid the chaos

Baga residents demand evacuation to safer areas, while Amnesty International condemns the killings and urges justice for victims of Boko Haram atrocities

Dumba, Borno state - In a tragic escalation of violence, terrorists ambushed soldiers and civilians on a mission to recover the bodies of 40 farmers killed by Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on Saturday, January 11, in Dumba, Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Local and security sources revealed that the ambush occurred on Tuesday, January 14, leaving several soldiers and 54 civilian volunteers including hunters, vigilantes, and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members unaccounted for.

Soldiers and civilians were attacked during a recovery mission of 40 killed farmers in Borno. Photo credit: Isouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

A CJTF member reported,

“Only one of the 54 personnel and youths drafted into the operation returned to Baga. The soldiers tried to repel the attack but were overwhelmed by the terrorists’ numbers and superior firepower.”

15 corpses recovered amid fierce gunfire exchange

According to sources, troops initially recovered and buried 15 bodies of slain farmers before facing heavy gunfire, Leadership reported.

A security source added,

“The troops came under heavy attack midway to Dumba. Many soldiers and civilians in the first batch have been missing since Tuesday.”

A fisherman in the area confirmed witnessing intense gunfire and air support from fighter jets.

“It was so intense we had to abandon our canoes and seek safety,” he said.

Baga residents call for evacuation

Farmers in Baga have appealed for evacuation to safer locations, citing the deteriorating security situation.

They disclosed that access to farmland and fishing areas often requires paying levies to terrorists.

Governor Zulum’s sympathize s with victims

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum visited Baga on Wednesday to sympathize with the victims and address the crisis, Daily Trust reported.

While praising the Nigerian Army's efforts, he criticized their decision to allow farmers into unsafe zones.

He also urged residents to adhere to security guidelines while pursuing their livelihoods.

Amnesty international’s reaction

Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the killings, calling for greater civilian protection and accountability.

Director Isa Sanusi said,

“This atrocity highlights Boko Haram’s disregard for human life and international humanitarian law. Families of victims deserve justice and reparation.”

“Boko Haram must be held accountable for its years of atrocities, including war crimes. This attack once again emphasizes the need for more decisive action to safeguard civilians.”

The humanitarian and security crisis in Borno State continues to escalate, underscoring the urgent need for reinforced measures to protect vulnerable communities.

