Prince Lukman Gbadegesin has filed a legal case to invalidate Prince Akeem Owoade’s Alaafin appointment, citing legal violations

Gbadegesin’s team argues the Governor’s use of Ifa consultation and uninvestigated bribery claims are unlawful

Gbadegesin seeks a court order to recognize him as the validly selected Alaafin of Oyo

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing Alaafin of Oyo succession saga, Prince Lukman Gbadegesin has taken legal action to challenge the appointment of Prince Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin.

Gbadegesin, who was backed by the majority of Oyo's Kingmakers, seeks a court order to invalidate Owoade's appointment, which was endorsed by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Owoade's appointment as Alaafin of Oyo state challenged as Lukman Gbadegesin heads to court. Photo credit: @abdullahayofel/@Oyoaffairs

Source: Twitter

Gbadegesin questions legality of appointment

In a pre-action notice served to Governor Makinde, Gbadegesin's legal representative, Adekunle Sobaloju SAN, argues that the Governor's decision violates Oyo State Chiefs' Law 2000 and the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.

“By announcing a different candidate, the Governor has usurped the powers of the Oyomesi, violating the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, which grants the Oyomesi the exclusive authority for selecting the Alaafin,” the letter reads.

Gbadegesin: Owoade's appointment is illegal

Gbadegesin, who was selected by the majority of the Kingmakers, insists that Owoade’s appointment was not in line with the established legal framework governing the selection of the Alaafin.

The legal notice further claims that the Governor’s reliance on Ifa consultation, a practice the notice deems unlawful, contradicts a 2022 Oyo State High Court judgment that declared Ifa consultation invalid in the selection process.

“The Governor’s alleged reliance on Ifa consultation contradicts the judgment of the Oyo State High Court of 19th December 2022, which declared Ifa consultation in the selection process unlawful, as it is not provided for in the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961,” the legal document states.

Additionally, Gbadegesin's legal team contests the timing and credibility of bribery allegations against two Oyomesi members, which were raised over a year after the Kingmakers’ decision.

The lawyer pointed out that these allegations were neither formally communicated to the Governor nor investigated properly.

Gbadegesin’s legal representatives are seeking a court order to set aside Owoade's appointment and presentation of the staff of the office.

They also want a declaration that Gbadegesin was validly selected by the Kingmakers in accordance with Oyo State law.

The document requests that the court declare Gbadegesin’s appointment as Alaafin valid, lawful, and proper, asserting that his selection was in compliance with the Chiefs’ Law of Oyo State and the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.

The legal battle is adding to the ongoing tension in Oyo State, where the appointment of the Alaafin has become a subject of intense political and cultural debate.

Gbadegesin's move signals a broader challenge to the Governor's role in the chieftaincy process and may have lasting implications for how traditional leadership succession is handled in the state.

Oyo’s new Alaafin to begin sacred 21-day ascension rites

Previously, Legit.ng the Alaafin of Oyo-elect, Oba Abimbola Owoade, is set to commence the 21-day traditional rites marking his ascension as the new monarch of the ancient Yoruba kingdom.

The 21-day rites are a crucial part of the coronation process, involving ceremonies that honour the kingdom’s heritage and reinforce the monarch’s connection to his ancestors.

As preparations unfold in Oyo town, residents and cultural enthusiasts alike anticipate the successful completion of this sacred journey.

