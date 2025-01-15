Operation Hadin Kai has prohibited UAV usage across Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa due to security risks and unregulated operations.

Unauthorized drone use by individuals and agencies poses threats to military operations and critical infrastructure, as highlighted by recent incidents

Violations of the ban will face serious consequences, emphasizing the military's resolve to ensure safety and deconflict the region's airspace

Operations Hadin Kai, the Joint Task Force of the military in the North East, has officially banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), popularly known as drones, across the region.

This directive, aimed at ensuring safety and security, covers the states of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa (BAY).

Air Commodore UU Idris, the Air Component Commander, announced the directive in a statement.

According to the commander, unauthorized drone usage poses significant threats to security operations and critical national infrastructure.

“The proliferation of drones for domestic and commercial purposes has led to serious security concerns.

"These concerns mainly stem from their possible use by non-state actors and criminal elements for subversive and offensive activities,” Idris stated.

He further lamented that government agencies and private individuals often operate drones without obtaining the required consent from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

Concerns Over Unauthorized Drone Operations

Air Commodore Idris highlighted several recent incidents that underscore the risks associated with unregulated drone usage.

He pointed to reports of unauthorized drone sightings and operations in the region.

“On January 7, 2025, for instance, a passenger onboard an NGO flight from Maiduguri to Monguno was intercepted with a drone during a search at the helipad.

"The drone was confiscated, and an investigation is ongoing. These incidents reveal trends by individuals to operate drones without due regard to safety and security, leading to detrimental consequences,” Idris explained.

Focus on Security and Regulation

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (AC OPHK) has reiterated its responsibility to monitor and regulate aerial platform operations, including aircraft and drones, within the North East Theatre.

“This is aimed at deconflicting the airspace to ensure safety and security for all operators in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa airspace.

"Considering this, it is pertinent to reiterate the ban on drone operations in the North East Theatre as directed by the Appropriate Superior Authority,” the statement read.

Air Commodore Idris stressed that violations of the ban, no matter how minor, would be taken seriously.

“It is noteworthy to state that breaches of this restriction, no matter how insignificant, would be viewed very seriously.

"In view of the aforementioned, you are please requested to strictly comply with the regulation on the ban on drone operation in the North East Theatre in the interest of safety and security,” he urged.

This ban underscores the military’s commitment to maintaining security in a region plagued by insurgency and other threats. Stakeholders, including government agencies and private operators, have been advised to adhere strictly to the new directive to avoid punitive measures.

As investigations into unauthorized drone usage continue, the directive serves as a warning to individuals and organizations operating drones within the affected states without prior approval.

