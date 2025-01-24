Precious, 22, confessed to selling a 10-year-old girl, one of triplets, to Yahoo boys for N200,000. They killed and buried her, leading to his arrest

The girl’s elder sister knew of Precious's plan but failed to report it, only alerting her parents after the child went missing

The Nigerian police are investigating amid community outrage over the ritual killing

Ethiope East, Delta state - A 22-year-old man identified as Precious has confessed to selling one of the triplets of a local family to Yahoo boys for a promised sum of N200,000.

This case happened in Oroakpo community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state.

Man who stole baby for ritual confesses to the crime. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

How was the child stolen and killed?

The suspects reportedly killed the child and buried her in a shallow grave.

During his parade by the Delta State Police Command, Precious admitted to the crime and expressed regret—not for the heinous act, but for not receiving payment from the Yahoo boys.

“They are triplets about 10 years old and sisters to my girlfriend. I first told my girlfriend to give me one of the triplets to sell to the boys, but she refused and walked away. Later, I sent someone to call one of the girls.

"When she came, I led her to the boys, who killed her in the village in my presence and buried her," Precious revealed.

The elder sister of the triplets, who is Precious's girlfriend, was also paraded by the police.

She admitted in her statement that she was aware of Precious's intention but failed to raise the alarm or notify her parents.

Police speak after suspects confess to the crime

Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, explained:

“The boyfriend came to the elder sister of the triplets and asked her to give him one of the girls for rituals. She declined but did not report his plan to anyone. Later that day, one of the triplets went missing.”

Edafe added that the sister only informed her parents about Precious’s request after the family began searching for the missing child. This led to an investigation by community youths, who apprehended Precious, The Cable reported.

Community outrage leads to arrest

Precious was arrested after the community mobilized to search for the missing girl.

During interrogation, he confessed that the Yahoo boys approached him with the ritual deal.

“He said they promised him N200,000 for the child, but he had not received the money when he was caught. He also confessed that the boys killed the child in his presence and buried her," Edafe stated.

At the time of reporting, the Yahoo boys involved in the gruesome act remain at large. Precious claimed he did not know their whereabouts and had never met them prior to arranging the deal, Vanguard reported.

Police have vowed to track down the culprits and ensure justice for the victim and her grieving family.

Meanwhile, the case has sparked outrage in the community, with residents calling for stricter measures against ritual killings.

Source: Legit.ng