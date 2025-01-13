Canada will reportedly launch four new permanent residency (PR) pathways in 2025 to address labour shortages, promote language diversity, etc.

Among others, the programmes include two enhanced caregiver pilots to simplify PR for skilled caregivers

While the IRCC have not released the details and eligibility criteria for these programmes, potential applicants are advised to stay informed about updates from the authorities

Canada is reportedly set to launch four new permanent residency (PR) pathways in 2025, even after reducing its annual immigration targets.

According to Canadian authorities, the new migration pathways are designed to address labour shortages, encourage language diversity, and meet the caregiving and economic needs of the country's communities.

Legit.ng gathers that the new programmes from Immigration, Refugee, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will mark a significant shift in Canada's immigration structure.

Authorities said the programmes would focus on community-centred pathways with seamless implementation.

Here is a breakdown of the four pathways: the two enhanced caregiver pilot programmes and the two community-focused pilots.

Enhanced caregiver pilot programme

The two enhanced caregiver pilots are for people interested in home care jobs. Through these programmes, migrants can secure permanent residency once they arrive in Canada.

The pilot programme aims to simplify the permanent residency process to meet the growing demand for professional caregiver services nationwide.

The enhanced caregiver pilot programmes are the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot.

These programmes also provide attractive immigration pathways for skilled workers who wish to relocate to Canada, build their lives there and contribute to the country's well-being.

Rural community immigration pilot

Canadian authorities explained that the Rural Community Immigration Pilot initiative was modelled after the success of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP), which was designed to attract and retain skilled foreign workers for smaller, underserved communities.

The programme, also to be launched in 2025, will focus on connecting rural communities with newcomers who can address labour shortages.

It is focused on collaboration with local communities, empowering them to identify the types of workers they need and facilitating their integration into the local workforce.

Francophone community immigration pilot

As the name implies, this will help promote language diversity and support Francophone minority communities outside Quebec, the heart of the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot.

This pilot focuses on increasing the number of French-speaking immigrants settling in Francophone minority communities across Canada.

It aims to support the economic development of Francophone communities and restore and increase the demographic weight of French-speaking populations outside Quebec.

Update on the launch of the pathways

According to BBC, the launch of the pathways has been delayed, possibly due to the reduced quota for economic immigration pilots for the Canada 2025 Immigration Levels Plan.

Legit.ng gathers that the annual target for economic pilots has been reduced from 14,750 to 10,920, which may affect the program implementation timeline.

Although authorities have not released the details and eligibility criteria for these programs, they encourage potential applicants to stay informed about updates from IRCC.

