The German government has made adjustments to its visa reforms, which include lowered salary thresholds

The adjustment opens the door for skilled Nigerians looking to relocate to the country, especially IT specialists

Also, the German EU Blue Card is now accessible to more foreign nationals, including recent university graduates

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Germany has announced significant visa reforms to attract more international talent and facilitate smoother integration into the German labour market.

Key adjustments include revised salary thresholds, new opportunities for IT specialists, and expanded family reunification provisions.

Germany has made changes to its visa requirements for work Photo credit: Jake Wyman

Source: Getty Images

Financial Express reports that in 2025, job offers in Germany must have an annual gross salary of at least €43,470.

New rules for EU Blue Card

Germany also adjusted its rules for the EU Blue Card, opening the possibility of obtaining an EU Blue Card to a wider group of people.

Based on the changes, foreigners who have graduated from university within the last three years can obtain an EU Blue Card if their job in Germany earns them a minimum salary of 45.3% of the annual assessment ceiling for pension insurance (in 2025: €43.759,80).

This applies to both regular and shortage occupations.

The salary thresholds for the EU Blue Card have been significantly lowered for both categories.

The minimum salary requirement for shortage occupations and new entrants to the labour market is now 45.3% of the annual contribution assessment ceiling for pension insurance (in 2025: €43,759.80). For all other occupations, the threshold is set at 50% (€48,300).

The salary thresholds for EU cards and others also apply to other skilled workers.

Changes to Germany visa

The reforms also simplify access for IT professionals by reducing the required professional experience from three to two years, eliminating the need for academic qualifications and language proficiency.

New visa rules for foreigners

Another change is the Family reunification visa, which has also been streamlined.

Spouses or minor children moving to Germany to join certain skilled workers are no longer required to provide proof of sufficient living space.

In addition, these skilled workers can now bring their parents and – if the spouse is also a permanent resident of Germany – their parents-in-law to join them if they receive their residence permit for the first time on or after 1 March 2024.

Additionally, Germany has extended the initial residence permit for adaptation measures from 18 to 24 months, with an option to extend by another 12 months.

The new provisions allow skilled workers to take on secondary employment, increasing flexibility in their transition into the labour market.

The healthcare sector also benefits from the changes, with third-country nationals having less than three years of nursing training now eligible to work in Germany, provided they have relevant qualifications.

Nursing assistants who have completed their training in Germany can apply for a residence permit for job seeking, with the possibility of an extension.

