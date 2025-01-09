President Bola Tinubu's ministers, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo of Interior and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, have been asked to appear at the Federal High Court in Abuja

The court asked the ministers to appear before it to explain why it should not grant an interim injunction on the implementation of the expatriates' taxation regime

the Incorporated Trustees of the New Kosol Welfare Initiative sued the minister and the AGF, seeking an interim injunction on the new taxation, also known as IEE

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered two of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet members, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, to appear before it within three days.

This order comes after the Incorporated Trustees of the New Kosol Welfare Initiative sued the minister and the AGF, seeking an interim injunction to stop the implementation of the new Expatriates' Taxation Regime, also known as the 'Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL)'.

The EEL is a proposed taxation policy that requires organizations that hire expatriates to pay levies based on the expatriate's professional level. For instance, companies that hire expatriates at the director level would have to pay $15,000 (approximately N23 million), while those hiring non-director level expatriates would pay $10,000 (around N16 million). Failure to pay the levy on time would result in an N3 million fine.

Why Tinubu's ministers dragged to court

The Guardian reported that Raphael Ezeh, a programme implementation coordinator for the group, argued that the proposed levy is not in the people's interest, citing its potential to harm the Nigerian economy and stifle economic growth. Ezeh expressed concerns that if a court order does not restrain the minister and AGF, they would proceed with implementing the levy, which could jeopardize the country's economic sustainability.

Justice Ekwo ordered the group to serve the minister and AGF with notice of the ex-parte application within three days. The defendants are required to explain why the court should not grant the plaintiff's prayers on the next hearing date. The case has been adjourned until January 16.

The Expatriate Employment Levy Handbook, launched by the Federal Government in February 2024, aims to balance the benefits of expatriate employment with the protection of Nigeria's local labour. However, the lawsuit and subsequent court order highlight the ongoing debate and challenges surrounding the implementation of this policy.

