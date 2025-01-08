Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has said Nigeria can get up to three million barrels per day of crude if a few loopholes are fixed

Nigeria currently produces an average of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

Governor Sule spoke at an interview session on Wednesday evening, January 8, 2025, monitored by Legit.ng

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa state, on Wednesday, January 8, said Nigeria has the capacity to produce 3 million fuel barrels per day (bpd).

Speaking on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' programme, monitored by Legit.ng, Sule explained that with the expected synergy from all the relevant stakeholders in the war against oil theft and pipeline vandalism, the enabling environment would be in place for optimal oil production to the volume of 2.5 to 3 million bpd.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart said:

''Nigeria has the capacity easily to produce 3 million barrels per day no doubt. What is causing us not to do that is either the theft or some of the structures that are not properly maintained.''

'Hindrances to 3 million fuel barrels daily production'

Oil theft. Improper maintenance of some structures.

Fuel: Sule proud of NNPCL

Furthermore, Sule expressed pride in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited's (NNPCL's) latest feats.

The Nasarawa governor said:

''It does not matter how you look at it, for the fact that we are firing the Port Harcourt refinery, the Warri refinery, it calls for celebration. Just for that."

He added:

"As far as transparency is concerned, even the NNPC will tell you that we want to see more transparency; even them. Because they should love Nigeria more than anybody else.

"The issues of NNPC didn't start now, it started long time ago. The issue of corruption in the system is not now. It didn't start now, and I don't think it is a problem that would end quickly."

Sule concluded:

"You must congratulate them (NNPC). And I don't think there is anything to doubt about, whether the NNPC refineries are working. They say they are producing gasoline and they say they are producing diesel, they say they are producing kerosine. You know it is in stages"

Tinubu sends congratulatory message to NNPC boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, the group chief executive officer of the NNPCL, on his 60th birthday.

Tinubu commended Kyari's 'diligence in transforming the NNPCL into a profitable organisation and highlighted the company's notable achievements under his leadership'.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the presidency quoted Tinubu as describing Kyari as a 'shining example' of the 'Renewed Hope' agenda, commending 'his dedication to creating new opportunities and ensuring the growth and sustainability of Nigeria's energy sector'.

