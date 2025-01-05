Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has dismissed rumours of defecting from the APC to the PDP

El-Rufai assured the public via his verified X account that legal action would be taken against those spreading the false claims

A close associate of El-Rufai attributed the rumours to "mischief makers," reiterating his strong ties to the APC and dismissing the claims as unfounded

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has refuted claims that he has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ex-governor described the reports as baseless and emphasized his loyalty to the APC.

In a post on his verified X account, formerly known as Twitter, El-Rufai denied the rumours and assured the public that legal action would be taken against the perpetrators.

“Please disregard the patent lies and rumours about my political affiliation. I have referred the lead peddlers of the fake news for further action by my lawyers,” El-Rufai wrote.

Aide describes claims as mischief

A close associate of El-Rufai also dismissed the claims, attributing them to “mischief makers” attempting to tarnish his reputation.

“El-Rufai is a key figure in the APC and could not have made such a significant political move without informing the public. These rumors are baseless,” the aide said.

El-Rufai’s continued commitment to APC

As a prominent member of the APC, El-Rufai has played a pivotal role in the party's development.

His recent statement reaffirms his allegiance and dismisses any speculation of a shift in political allegiance.

