Atiku’s aide, Daramola Olarewaju, has mentioned the real cause of PDP’s prolonged crisis

Olarewaju stressed that the PDP’s current challenges surpass typical political disagreements

Olarewaju urged PDP members to prioritize unity, resolve internal disputes, and focus on rebuilding public trust

Daramola Olarewaju, a senior aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has shed light on the prolonged internal crisis plaguing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 4, Olarewaju identified internal sabotage as the primary cause of the party's challenges.

“The only thing that kills any team, unit, or party is what is going on now: members working against the party,” he remarked.

The political expert also expressed dismay over what he termed a betrayal of collective interests.

Competing interests, aspirations

Olarewaju acknowledged that disagreements are inevitable in politics, stemming from competing ambitions and interests.

However, he emphasized that the current situation within the PDP extends beyond everyday political conflicts.

“I’ve never been bothered about all the ruckus in PDP because it’s politics, and you’ll always have conflicts due to competing ambitions, interests, and aspirations,” he said.

Call for unity amidst challenges

The aide urged party members to prioritize unity and the party's collective goals over personal grievances.

“Politics is a team sport. When members undermine the party, it creates cracks that our opponents exploit. This internal sabotage is what is prolonging our crisis,” he stated.

Olarewaju expressed confidence in the PDP’s resilience, citing its long-standing history as a dominant political force in Nigeria.

He urged party leaders and stakeholders to resolve their differences and realign their focus on regaining public trust ahead of future elections.

