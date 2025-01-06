Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N10 million bail to Olamide Thomas, the woman who allegedly threatened Seyi Tinubu and the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun

Justice Nwite ordered the surety to depose to an affidavit of means and to present a three-year tax clearance certificate

The defendant was said to have allegedly issued a death to President Bola Tinubu’s son and IGP Egbetokun on social media

FCT, Abuja - Olamide Thomas, the woman who allegedly threatened Seyi Tinubu and the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has been granted N10 million bail with one surety in like sum.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the ruling on Monday, January 6.

Thomas had allegedly issued a death threat to President Bola Tinubu’s son and IGP Egbetokun on social media.

Justice Nwite ruled that the prosecution team has not placed any concrete evidence before the court that Thomas would jump bail.

“I have carefully examined the affidavit evidence of both the defendant and the complainant.”

According to Vanguard, the Judge explained that it is in the interest of justice for the court to grant the bail request.

Justice Nwite ordered the surety to depose to an affidavit of means and to present a three-year tax clearance certificate.

He also said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and the address should be verified.

Thomas and her surety were ordered to deposit two recent passport photographs with the registrar of the court.

Justice Nwite consequently adjourned the matter until February 18 for trial.

