NYSC registration for 2024 Batch 'C' Stream II starts on January 6, 2025, via the official portal www.nysc.org.ng

PCMs must upload key documents like degree certificates, passports, and matriculation numbers for a successful application

Registration is mandatory for all graduates approved by their institution's Senate or Academic Board within the mobilization period

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially announced the commencement of online registration for the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II prospective corps members (PCMs).

According to a post shared on their verified Twitter account, the registration portal will open on Monday, January 6, 2025.

PCMs are advised to take note of the required steps and documents needed for a smooth registration process. The registration is to be carried out exclusively on the official NYSC portal.

Requirements for Registration

To register successfully, prospective corps members will need the following:

Personal Details: Ensure all personal information, including full name, date of birth, and email address, are accurate and consistent with academic records.

Matriculation Number: Graduates from Nigerian universities must have their matriculation numbers ready.

Valid Email Address and Phone Number: These will be used for communication throughout the service year.

Passport Photograph: A recent, clear passport photograph with a white background is required.

Certificate or Statement of Result: Graduates must upload their degree or HND certificates or their equivalent statement of results.

NYSC Exemption Letter (if applicable): For those exempted from service due to age or other eligibility criteria.

Foreign-Trained Graduates: Additional documents such as their International Passport, academic transcripts, and O’Level results.

How to register for NYSC

Visit the NYSC portal at www.nysc.org.ng. Click on the "Mobilization" tab and select "Fresh Registration." Fill in the required details and create an account. Upload the necessary documents as specified. Make the required payment for the call-up letter through the portal. Review your details carefully and submit the application.

Key information to note

Registration is only valid for graduates approved by the Senate/Academic Board of their institutions.

Foreign-trained graduates must ensure that their uploaded documents are verified.

PCMs are strongly advised to complete their registration within the stipulated period to avoid delays or being left out of the mobilization process.

NYSC Deploys Batch 'C' Stream 1

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially released the deployment details for the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1.

Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) are advised to print and sign the Addendum, which must be submitted during registration at the Orientation Camp.

