Bashir Saidu, the former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has been arrested by operatives of Operation Fushin Kada, the state’s anti-banditry police unit formerly known as Operation Yaki.

Saidu, a prominent political figure and close ally of El-Rufai, was apprehended on the outskirts of Kaduna on Tuesday.

While authorities have yet to provide an official reason for his arrest, sources suggest that the case may be linked to allegations of money laundering.

The lack of transparency has fueled speculation, with some of Saidu’s associates alleging political motives behind the arrest.

Saidu's arrest targeted witchhunt - El-Rufai's ally

A former commissioner under El-Rufai’s administration, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed the incident was part of a broader campaign to intimidate allies of the former governor.

“It is very true that he was arrested on Tuesday by the operatives and is now in a correctional facility,” the former commissioner said.

“Is this the kind of democracy they want to play by using the Operation Yaki outfit to detain political opponents?”

The commissioner further alleged that El-Rufai’s political allies are frequently targeted, citing ongoing cases against them at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Saidu's arrest is constitutional - Security operative

A security source familiar with the case defended the actions of Operation Fushin Kada.

“By the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Police Act, the Nigeria Police Force is mandated to protect lives and property, including public funds. Arresting and investigating individuals accused of crimes falls squarely within their remit,” the source explained.

He dismissed allegations of political harassment, describing them as a diversionary tactic.

“To suggest that the arrest of Bashir Saidu is politically motivated is not just preposterous but an attempt to shift focus from the allegations against him,” he added.

Did EFCC raid Bello El-Rufai’s Kaduna residence?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bello El-Rufai had said social media reports, alleging a raid on his residence in Kaduna state by personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were "baseless."

El-Rufai stated that the claim, accompanied by an image from incidents in 2017 and 2022, was "nothing but a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, tarnish my reputation, and sow confusion"

