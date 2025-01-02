Pastor E.A Adeboy, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has pronounced New Year blessings on members

Pastor Adeboye posted a video on his X account, and in the video, he was seen praying for his followers and blessing them in the New Year

The respected man of God said the new year 2025 will be filled with good news for his followers, and they shall look back and be happy

Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God shared New Year prayers for his followers.

The revered man of God was spotted in a trending video pronouncing blessings upon blessings to his listeners.

Pastor Adeboye releases New Year prayers. Photo credit: X/E.A Adeboye and RCCG.

Source: UGC

In the video he posted on his verified X account, the RCCG pastor said the new year 2025 shall be a good one.

He said it is a year to do exploits and walk closer with God and that God's children would look back and be happy by the end of the year.

His words:

"Let somebody shout hallelujah. In the mighty name of our Lord Jesus Christ, I thank God on behalf of all of you who have been waiting on God and praying. I thank God that he has taken you successfully through the year 2024 and he has brought you to the new year 2025. I pray for every one of you that this new year will be a year of joy, of success, of progress, of annointing, of a closer walk with God. I pray that the almighty God will grant your heart desires, that he will perform so many miracles in your life so that your joy will overflow in this new year. I pray that God will give you the grace to serve him like never before."

Pastor Adeboye prayed God would provide and support his listeners and that they would find favour in their places of work.

He said:

"I pray that he will anoint you for exploits and that through you in this new year, souls will be won into the kingdom, and the sick will be healed when you pray for them and lay hands on them. Demons will run when they hear you say go. From this moment onward, every prayer you pray to the almighty God he will answer you by fire. I will hear mighty new testimonies from you. And each time I hear concerning any of you, it will be mighty good news. It shall be well with you, my father and my God will sustain you. He will support you; he will protect you from all evil. And in your own home, the almighty God will manifest himself as the all-sufficient one. In your place of work, you will find favour with God, and you will find favour with men."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Adeboye shares New Year prayers

@Emperorpapillo said:

"Amen thanks for all you do Daddy."

@DJDaley said:

"Happy New Year Sir, wishing you a prosperous year ahead."

@UmoruSamuel7 said:

"Amen and Amen sir. We receive it Jesus Mighty Name. Happy new year daddy, may Lord continue to keep strong for us and his kingdom in Jesus name."

Adeboye tenders public apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye issued an apology.

The revered man of God said he was apologising for preaching that one would not make heaven if one does not pay tithe.

He noted that the statement was not in the Bible, but rather, the Holy Book said one should follow peace with all men with holiness without which no man shall see God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng