Atiku's aide links rising "romance vs. finance" debates to economic struggles under President Tinubu’s leadership

Olarewaju says APC policies have strained incomes, fostering transactional relationships over emotional connections

He urges Nigerians to address economic mismanagement by voting for change in future elections

Nigeria's economic challenges under President Bola Tinubu’s administration have extended beyond markets and wallets, reportedly affecting the nation’s romantic relationships.

Atiku Abubakar’s senior aide, Daramola Olarewaju, while speaking with Legit.ng linked the growing focus on “romance and finance” debates among young Nigerians to the harsh realities of living under Tinubu’s leadership.

Tinubu blasted for frustrating relationships in Nigeria Photo credit: @officialABAT/Anadolu

Source: UGC

“Money only seems most important when you lack it. The reason it becomes so paramount in conversations now is because it’s lacking in Nigeria, and it has affected love relationships.”

APC blamed for alleged decline in romantic gestures

Olarewaju didn’t mince words to blame the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). According to him, the APC’s policies have strained household incomes and altered how relationships function.

“I don’t blame younger babes, and I don’t blame the guys too. Just hold APC responsible and vote them out. Naija boys under APC have also lost the romantic creativity," he stated.

The aide explained that the financial crunch has led to a more pragmatic view of relationships, especially among young Nigerians.

“Babes too don’t care for romance like that anymore. Just have ‘doings’ [money and material possessions]. APC has ruined love for young ones, which is why all these ‘romance versus finance’ talks are raging,” Olarewaju noted.

Calls for political change

Olarewaju emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the nation’s struggles, urging Nigerians to use their votes as a tool for change.

“The APC’s mismanagement has created a ripple effect on every aspect of life, including relationships. It’s time for the youth to channel their frustrations into decisive political action,” he said.

President Tinubu named ThisDay's Man of the Year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians celebrate the dawn of the new year 2025, Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his bold and transformative leadership after becoming President in 2023, has been named ThisDay's Man of the Year.

The accolade celebrates his audacious reforms and steadfast resolve to tackle Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng