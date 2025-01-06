Development expert Dokun Ojomo praised the PDP for implementing Nigeria's most impactful policies

In a bold assertion, development expert Dokun Ojomo has credited the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with spearheading the most impactful policies in Nigeria’s history.

Ojomo made this assertion when he spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 4.

Ojomo emphasized that the PDP’s governance era brought transformative policies that improved the lives of Nigerians.

“The best policies ever implemented in this country were all enacted during the PDP era.

"These policies were forward-thinking, people-centered, and designed to create long-term economic stability," Ojomo stated.

Ojomo pointed to landmark initiatives, including debt relief under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, economic liberalization, and agricultural advancements, as examples of the PDP’s contributions.

"We laid the foundation for Nigeria’s economic growth. It’s gratifying to see experts recognize this amidst the current challenges," he said.

APC criticized for ‘destructive politics’

Contrasting the APC’s performance, Ojomo accused the ruling party of engaging in destructive political tactics rather than governance.

“The APC’s area of strength lies in politics. They excel at destructive politics, opposing good initiatives, and spreading lies and propaganda,” he said.

Ojomo argued that the APC has failed to introduce or sustain impactful policies since coming to power, focusing instead on divisive strategies that stall national progress.

Edo LG Chairmen, Councillors defect to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the suspended Chairman of Ovia South West local government area, Hon Edosa Enowoghomenma and eight elected councillors have defected to the All Progressives Party (APC).

The Leader of the House, Hon. Nosakhare Edobor, also decamped to the APC alongside the LG chairman and councillors on Friday, January 3, 2025.

The chairman of Owan West LGA, Hon Dickson Ahonsi and five elected councillors also defected to the ruling APC.

