Nigeria and several countries of the world are prepared to enter the new year 2025 in a few hours time

However, no less than nine countries across the world have entered the new year 2025 ahead of Nigeria

The reason for this is due to the fact that their time zones is hours ahead of the West African nation

As Nigeria and Nigerians set to enter the new year 2025, no fewer than nine countries across the world have entered the new year ahead of the West African country.

Nigeria is just a few hours away from the new year, and the excitement is on the air as people, based on their religious affiliations, prepare for the coming year. Below are some of the countries that have entered 2025 ahead of Nigeria.

New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, comprising the North and South Islands.

With a 12-hour time difference ahead of Nigeria, New Zealand was among the first countries to enter the year 2025. Known for its stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage, New Zealand is a popular tourist destination.

Fiji

Fiji is an island nation situated in the Pacific Ocean, northeast of Australia. With an 11-hour time difference ahead of Nigeria, Fiji welcomed the year 2025 ahead of many other countries.

Fiji is famous for its clear waters, coral reefs, and lush forests, making it a tropical paradise for tourists.

Australia

Australia is a vast and diverse country comprising the mainland, Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. With multiple time zones, all of Australia has entered the year 2025.

Australia is renowned for its unique wildlife, iconic cities like Sydney and Melbourne, and the famous Great Barrier Reef.

Japan

Japan is an island country located in East Asia, known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and cutting-edge technology.

With an 8-hour time difference ahead of Nigeria, Japan has already begun celebrating the year 2025. Japan is famous for its bustling cities, ancient temples, and world-class cuisine.

North Korea

North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a country located in East Asia, bordering China, Russia, and South Korea. With an 8-hour time difference ahead of Nigeria, North Korea has entered the year 2025.

North Korea is known for its authoritarian government, unique culture, and stunning natural landscapes.

South Korea

South Korea is a country in East Asia. It borders North Korea to the north and shares a maritime border with Japan.

With an 8-hour time difference ahead of Nigeria, South Korea has welcomed the year 2025. South Korea is renowned for its vibrant cities, rich cultural heritage, and world-class technology.

Singapore

Singapore is a small island city-state located in Southeast Asia, comprising the main island and several smaller islands.

With a 7-hour time difference ahead of Nigeria, Singapore has entered the year 2025. Singapore is famous for its multicultural society, stunning architecture, and world-class infrastructure.

China

China is a vast and populous country located in East Asia, bordering numerous countries including India, Russia, and North Korea.

With a 7-hour time difference ahead of Nigeria, China has welcomed the year 2025. China is renowned for its ancient history, stunning landscapes, and rapidly growing economy.

Indonesia

Indonesia is a vast Southeast Asian archipelago comprising more than 17,000 islands. With a 6-hour time difference ahead of Nigeria, Indonesia has entered the year 2025.

Indonesia is famous for its diverse culture, stunning natural beauty, and vibrant cities.

