Mixed reactions have trailed the content of two banners about his ex-wife a man placed in front of his house

One of the banners, the giant one, had the man celebrating his victory over his former wife, whom he claimed tried to take his properties

The man's action sent social media users into a frenzy, with some people defending his use of banners

A house owner has gone viral due to two banners he placed in front of his house with messages about his former wife.

A Facebook user, Adegboye Goodluck, shared pictures of the banners and got many people talking.

He celebrated his triumph over his former wife. Photo Credit: Adegboye Goodluck

Content of banners man mounted

Legit.ng observed from the pictures that a giant banner was mounted on the left side of the house's entrance.

On the banner, the man, who identified himself as Prince Oluomo of Shasha Kingdom, said his former wife, Owole Queen Rose Ameh, tried to jail him and take over his properties but failed.

He invited people to join him on December 28 to celebrate his victory over his ex-wife and announced a children's party on New Year's Day. The banner read:

"Prince Oluomo of Shasha Kingdom.

"Freedom at last.

"My wife Rose Ameh tried to jail me and collect my properties.

"My God is great!!!

"Come and rejoice with me on 28th December, 2024 and,

"Children party - 1st January, 2025 (New year day)."

On the other banner, which is smaller and was placed at the right side of the house's entrance, the man attached a picture of his supposed ex-wife and informed people that the house was not for sale.

He warned people about his ex-wife. The banner read:

"This house is not for sale. Beware of my ex wife Owole Queen Rose Ameh."

Reactions trail the house owner's action

Alina Coeur said:

"These two individuals married without truly understanding one another. They were blind to each other’s strengths and virtues, as well as their flaws and potential for courage or cruelty. Their union was built on unfamiliarity, leaving them to uncover the true depths of each other’s character only after they had bound their lives together."

Freedom Foreign said:

"This matter serious ooh which human right go come judge this case like this."

Olabanji Aliu said:

"Oboy 😃😀 I love what am seeing 😀😀this is called complete finishing 😂😂.

"Any woman wey say you no go Rest,,,she too no go rest IN JESUS NAME."

Olajide Smith said:

"If the woman had built this by herself this wouldn't have come up. I tell women always think of your future and old age every time. Don't depend on your husband for everything. Your husband house may not be your house in the future.

"In Marriage anything can happen within a second. Any money you have now use it judiciously, invest it. Nothing last forever. All those wigs, sharwama, eye lashes, BBL you waste money on just to impress a man you are wasting time and resources. Tomorrow may be too late. See a full grown woman embarrassment."

Moon Tekisha said:

"😂😂😂 I'm a woman but laughing, sir protect your property for you and your children, if she only worked towards builing you only, I think she forgot rule number 1 and it's on her ooooooh."

Barbara Rose said:

"I fear who go get mind wan buy chairman house. The missing documents are $useless now .

"Chairman don secure this house both physically and spiritually. Sir pls if you haven’t just remember to report the missing documents to the police and swear an affidavit."

