Workers and pensioners in Zamfara state will receive their 13th-month bonus from the state government

Governor Dauda Lawal announced this and also approved the payment, noting that it is part of his administration's commitment to enhance productivity and promote a prosperous society

The Zamfara state Head of Service, Ahmad Aliyu Liman, confirmed this development to the press via a terse statement and shared further details

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has approved an end-of-year bonus for public servants and pensioners.

Lawal approved the payment of a 13th-month salary equivalent to 30% of basic pay as a bonus for the year 2024 to workers and pensioners in the state.

Reason for 13th-month bonus for Zamfara workers

The 13th-month bonus was announced through a circular issued by the Zamfara state Head of Service, Ahmad Aliyu Liman.

He maintained that the initiative is part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure good governance, enhance employee motivation and promote a prosperous society in Zamfara state.

“In its constant drive to ensure good governance and secured environment, the State Executive Governor Dauda Lawal PhD has again graciously approved the payment of the 13th month pay in 30% of Basic Salary, as End of Year 2024 Bonus.”

As reported by Channels TV, Governor Lawal urged all public servants to reciprocate the government's gesture by contributing to the administration's vision for a secure and prosperous state.

Fubara approves N100k Christmas bonus for workers

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has approved a N100,000 Christmas bonus for civil servants, public servants and pensioners in the state.

Fubara was said to have made to move so that the beneficiaries could have a fulfilling Yuletide celebration in their homes.

The gesture will be the second of its kind from Governor Fubara, considering the fact that he started in 2023.

