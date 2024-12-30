Adeboye Mentions Only Solution to Save Humanity, Details Emerge
- Pastor Adeboye reaffirmed that only Jesus can save humanity during RCCG’s December 2024 "Let’s Go A-Fishing" outreach
- The program included altar calls, prayers for peace, and welfare efforts like free food and medical care for communities
- Leaders like the Ekiti State Governor joined the event, underscoring its role in strengthening faith and community ties
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has reaffirmed that only Jesus Christ can save humanity.
Adeboye shared this message during the December 2024 “Let’s Go A-Fishing” outreach, themed Good News, an annual RCCG program aimed at spreading the gospel across Nigeria.
“Jesus Christ’s mission is to save humanity. Christ came to earth, bore humanity’s sins, and offered salvation and eternal life to all who believe," Adeboye stated.
Adeboye preached in several states, including Delta, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, and Lagos, drawing massive crowds, The Punch reported.
The program featured altar calls that saw thousands commit their lives to Christ.
The initiative also included prayers for peace and prosperity, which resonated with communities and their leaders.
“In addition to his sermons, Daddy G.O. prayed for peace, prosperity, and spiritual renewal,” the statement said.
Beyond preaching, the RCCG provided free food, medical care, and other essentials as part of its Christian Social Responsibility initiatives.
The program’s welfare activities underscored the church’s commitment to meeting both spiritual and physical needs, Vanguard reported.
“Across the states, RCCG organized free medical treatments, food distribution, and other welfare activities.
“These efforts provided tangible relief to families, demonstrating the church’s dedication to serving the soul and the body," the statement highlighted.
Prominent figures, including the Ekiti State Governor and Ondo State Deputy Governor, attended the program at various locations, emphasizing its importance in fostering faith and community ties.
