Atiku Abubakar condemns a military-style parade held for Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, calling it a violation of military traditions

He demands an investigation into the legitimacy of the "Nigeria Cadet Network," the civilian group behind the parade, and its unauthorized use of firearms

Atiku stresses the importance of preserving the integrity of the Nigerian Armed Forces and ensuring accountability if legal violations were committed

Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Vice President and prominent opposition figure, has expressed outrage over a recent incident involving Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, receiving military honours during a parade.

The event has sparked widespread condemnation, with Atiku demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the controversial display.

In a statement released on Sunday, Atiku condemned the military-style procession, calling it a violation of long-established military traditions.

He described the parade as a "gross aberration" for any branch of the Nigerian Armed Forces to organize such a formal event for a non-designated public figure.

The statement also expressed deep concern over the involvement of civilians in the event, particularly the "Nigeria Cadet Network," a group that, according to Atiku, is not a recognized entity within the military.

"It is with utter dismay and concern that Nigerians were subjected to a nauseating video circulating online, where a group of young men, armed and in full military procession, bestowed upon the President's son unwarranted military honours," Atiku’s statement read.

He questioned the legitimacy of the "Nigeria Cadet Network," highlighting that it is neither a registered organization nor an officially recognized military group.

Atiku further noted the troubling nature of the event, which saw civilians displaying firearms in the parade, a practice that he warned could undermine the security of the country at a time when illegal arms proliferation is a significant concern.

He also expressed alarm over the apparent involvement of security personnel in facilitating the parade, raising questions about the role of the state

Source: Legit.ng