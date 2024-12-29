The Nigerian Army’s 6 Division dismantled 20 illegal refining sites and recovered over 90,000 litres of stolen petroleum products in the Niger Delta region

Troops arrested eight suspects and made significant discoveries, including large quantities of stolen oil and illegal refining equipment

The operations, spanning December 23–29, 2024, targeted illegal oil activities in various regions, including Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Delta States

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, based in Port Harcourt, has made significant strides in its ongoing anti-bunkering operations in the Niger Delta region, dismantling 20 illegal refining sites, deactivating 21 boats, and recovering over 90,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

These operations, which took place between December 23 and 29, 2024, also led to the arrest of eight suspects.

Army has reiterated its commitment to ridding off of all illegal bunkers that are feeding off the nation's oil reserves.

Military acted on credible intelligence

A statement from the Division’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, outlined the successful actions taken by troops in various locations within the region.

The operations were part of a broader effort to combat the growing menace of illegal oil refining and theft, which has had a severe impact on the nation’s economy and environment.

According to Lt. Col. Jonah, the operations began after intelligence reports led troops to the Buguma general area in Asari-Toru Local Government Area (LGA).

In response, soldiers discovered a large tarpaulin storage reservoir and a wooden boat containing over 37,000 litres of stolen condensates.

Nigerian troops engage criminals in fierce combat

During an operation in the Ogajiama axis of the Buguma/Bakana area, troops engaged in a gun battle with criminal elements, who fled under superior firepower.

The soldiers also uncovered a major illegal refining site, along with a large pot and a receiver holding 9,000 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

Troops continued to make gains in the area, intercepting three locally made boats involved in loading crude from an abandoned wellhead. Three suspected oil thieves were arrested during the operation.

Further discoveries included two illegal refining sites in Krakrama Community, Degema LGA, and the confiscation of four fibre boats, three wooden boats, and around 2,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

Army carries out operations across Southeast

Other successful operations were carried out in various locations across the region, including Gbede in Omoku, Odagwa-Imo Riverside in Etche LGA, and Imo River fringes, where more illegal refining sites were dismantled, and large quantities of stolen petroleum products were recovered.

In Bayelsa State, soldiers dismantled a refining site in the Biseni Forest, recovering 8,000 litres of stolen fuel. Troops also uncovered an attempt to vandalize a Shell Petroleum Development Company flowline at Opukushi in Ekeremor LGA.

In Akwa Ibom State, troops intercepted eleven drums containing 3,080 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Enwang II in Mbo LGA.

Further investigations led to the discovery of the products’ origin at a loading point in Dazele Filling Station, Ibaka, where an additional 31 drums, containing 8,680 litres of PMS, were seized. Preliminary investigations suggest that the products were intended for smuggling to a neighboring country.

In Delta State, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted, which successfully curtailed criminal activities and reduced the freedom of action for illegal oil thieves in the region.

Niger-Delta group reveals those frustrating Nigerian Army

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition had accused oil bunkers in the region of intentionally frustrating the efforts of Tantita Ltd, the Nigerian Army, and the Civil Defence in their fight against oil theft.

Speaking at a press conference in Yenagoa, Comrade Abalagha Adawari, the group's spokesman, highlighted that a powerful cabal led by certain oil bunkers was determined to frustrate the joint initiative of Tantita, the Army, and the NSCDC in safeguarding oil pipelines against vandals.

