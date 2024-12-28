A fatal crash on the Owo-Ikare Akoko Expressway on December 28 killed 13 people when two vehicles collided head-on and caught fire

The Ondo Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that at least 13 people lost their lives in a devastating road accident along the Owo-Ikare Akoko Expressway, near Abule Panu village in Owo Local Government Area on Saturday morning, December 28.

The collision involved two vehicles, which reportedly collided head-on and immediately caught fire, burning all the occupants beyond recognition.

Dr. Samuel Ibitoye, the Sector Commander of the FRSC, provided details of the incident in a statement issued shortly after the crash.

According to Dr. Ibitoye, the accident took place around 10:14 am, claiming the lives of 13 individuals, The Cable reported.

"A total of 14 people were involved, of whom 13 were burnt beyond recognition, while only one was rescued alive with serious injuries," Ibitoye stated.

Eyewitness reports suggested that the crash occurred when the bus travelling from the Ikare axis suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

This led to a head-on collision with another bus travelling from the Owo axis, which was loaded with fabric.

In response to the emergency, the FRSC, alongside the police and the state fire service, quickly arrived at the scene to assist.

Despite their efforts, only one person survived the crash, while the others were pronounced dead at the scene, The Punch reported.

The survivor was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the same hospital’s morgue.

Dr. Ibitoye urged all drivers to exercise caution and patience on the roads.

"It is important that vehicles are properly maintained, and drivers should avoid dangerous driving. Road safety is a concern for everyone," he stressed.

He also appealed to passengers to report unsafe driving practices and emphasized that maintaining safety on the roads is essential in preventing such tragic incidents.

