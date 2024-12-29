A devastating fire broke out in Nsukka on December 28, 2024, engulfing the Odenigbo Nsukka Deeper Life church and several nearby shops, causing extensive damage and confusion

On December 28, 2024, a devastating fire broke out around 1 pm in the university town of Nsukka, engulfing the popular Odenigbo Nsukka Deeper Life church and several nearby shops.

The inferno caused significant damage, with over 10 shops, including a motorcycle mechanic, being reduced to ashes.

According to Vanguard, despite the swift intervention of Wilson Fire Service and local police, the cause of the fire remains unknown, with some speculating it was triggered by a power surge.

Community in Shock as Fire Destroys Church and Shops in Nsukka

Residents of Nsukka were thrown into confusion and distress as the fire spread rapidly, consuming the Deeper Life church and nearby shops.

Many shop owners were seen salvaging what they could from the wreckage, while the community grappled with the loss of properties worth millions of naira.

Although there were no casualties, the emotional and financial impact on the affected families and businesses is profound.

The Wilson Fire Service and a team of policemen were instrumental in controlling the raging fire that destroyed the Odenigbo Nsukka Deeper Life church and several shops.

Their prompt response helped prevent further escalation, but the damage was extensive, with no property from the church being salvaged.

Efforts to determine the root cause of the fire are ongoing, with authorities yet to confirm any definitive conclusions.

Fire Destroys Millions Worth of Goods

