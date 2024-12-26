Phrank Shaibu, ex-VP Atiku Abubakar's aide, has cautioned the Tinubu administration to exercise caution in its dealings with France

Shaibu's warning comes as France's influence in the region wanes, with countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger rejecting French dominance

He advised that Nigeria must prioritise its sovereignty and regional leadership aspirations, scrutinising any alliance with France through the lens of national interest

Abuja, FCT - Phrank Shaibu, special assistant on public communication to ex-VP Atiku Abubakar, has warned that the Tinubu administration must tread carefully in its dealings with France, citing concerns about Paris's neo-colonial ambitions in West Africa.

Shaibu made his position known in an op-ed titled See Paris And Die! released on Thursday, December 26.

France's waning influence in West Africa

Shaibu's warning comes amidst a backdrop of France's waning influence in the region, with several countries rejecting French dominance.

France is facing a diplomatic crisis in Africa, particularly in West Africa, where it has maintained significant influence over its former colonies for decades.

However, countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger are increasingly rejecting French dominance, with military coups leading to the expulsion of French troops and businesses.

France and Nigeria: A new alliance?

Amidst this backdrop, France appears to be seeking a new alliance with Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

In November, President Tinubu embarked on a three-day working visit to France following President Emmanuel Macron's invitation.

However, Shaibu raised concerns about this development, recalling the historical tensions between France and Nigeria.

According to him, France has traditionally viewed Nigeria as a competitor and threat to its influence in West Africa, while Nigeria has not forgotten France's support for Biafran secessionists during the civil war.

Tread carefully, Shaibu advises Tinubu's govt

Shaibu warned that the brewing alliance has far-reaching implications for Nigeria. He cautioned that Nigeria risks becoming a pawn in France's neo-colonial ambitions, undermining its sovereignty and regional leadership aspirations.

He urged the Tinubu administration to tread carefully, emphasising that Nigeria cannot afford to become a stepping stone for France's resurgence in West Africa.

Shaibu stressed the importance of scrutinising any alliance with France through the lens of national interest and historical experience.

His words:

"The Tinubu administration must tread carefully. Nigeria cannot afford to become a stepping stone for France’s resurgence in West Africa, nor can it allow itself to be manipulated into a subservient role in a relationship historically marked by exploitation. The romance with France must be approached with vigilance and an unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s sovereignty, dignity, and leadership in Africa.

"The question, therefore, is not just where this alliance is heading, but whether it is worth the price Nigeria may have to pay. Only time will tell if this partnership will serve Nigeria’s interests or if it will reduce the nation to yet another pawn in France's relentless quest for dominance in Africa."

