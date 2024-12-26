The University of Abuja has denied claims of bias and irregularities in the ongoing selection process for the Vice Chancellor, following protests by senior professors

Senior professors at the institution protested on December 24, describing the process as “flawed” following the exit of the immediate past VC, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, on July 1.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Habib Yakoob, the university dismissed claims that the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aisha Maikudi, is being unfairly favoured.

The statement read, “These reports, which include claims of imposing a candidate—specifically the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi—as well as allegations of journalist harassment and protests by some professors, are misleading and exaggerated.

“In fact, her remarkable accomplishments during this period have garnered widespread applause and commendation within and beyond the University."

Qualified and Competent

The statement emphasized that Maikudi, like all other candidates, is fully qualified and competent for the role, having effectively managed her responsibilities over the past six months.

According to PUNCH, the university reiterated its commitment to a transparent and merit-based selection process, adhering to relevant regulations.

It also addressed reports of protests and alleged journalist harassment, clarifying that the incidents were either exaggerated or based on misunderstandings.

The university called on all stakeholders to allow the selection process to proceed without undue interference.

