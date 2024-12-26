Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, along with his wife and children, celebrated Christmas with stunning family photos that captured the joy and togetherness of the season

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, along with his wife and children, celebrated Christmas with stunning family photos that captured the essence of the festive season.

The images, shared widely on social media, showcase the warmth and togetherness of the Makinde family as they embrace the joy of Christmas.

Merry Christmas: Seyi Makinde, Wife, Children Celebrate in Stunning Family Photos

Born on December 25, 1967, in Ibadan, Oyo State, Seyi Makinde's life has been one of dedication and service.

From his early education at St. Michael’s Primary School and Bishop Phillips Academy, to his graduation with a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Lagos in 1990, Makinde's academic journey laid a strong foundation for his professional career.

Seyi Makinde Christmas celebration

He further honed his skills with training in Houston, Texas, at Lagos Business School, and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Makinde's professional career began with Shell Petroleum Development Company and later with Rebold International Limited, where he designed, installed, and supervised various instrumentation projects. In 1997, he founded Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited, eventually becoming the Group Managing Director of Makon Group of Companies.

His membership in various national and international professional bodies reflects his commitment to excellence in engineering and business.

His political career saw a significant milestone when he joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with a vision to develop Oyo State.

He emerged as the PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2018 and secured a decisive victory in the 2019 general elections, becoming the Governor of Oyo State.

The Christmas photos not only highlight the personal side of Governor Makinde but also resonate with the values he espouses—love, unity, and community.

Makinde Finally Opens Up on 2027 Presidency

Legit.ng reported that Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has responded to a question on contesting the presidency in the 2027 general election, adding that his present focus was to complete the task of governing the state that the people of Oyo have given him.

Makinde responded while speaking at a media chat in the state capital on Saturday morning, December 21. He added that his focus was on completing his second term, rather than contesting the 2027 presidential election.

