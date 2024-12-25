The Anambra police command has announced the discovery of 19 IEDs during a joint raid of criminal camps in the state

According to the police, the raid was a joint operation between the police, military, NSCDC, and vigilante group

The police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, attributed the success of the operation to credible intelligence gathered about the gang's activities

The Anambra State Police Command has achieved a significant victory in the fight against crime, dismantling a notorious criminal camp in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The raid, which took place on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, was a joint operation involving the Nigeria Police Force, the military, civil defense, and Anambra vigilante operatives. The operation was a resounding success, resulting in the destruction of multiple makeshift structures within the camp and the recovery of 19 unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Police uncover IEDs in Anambra state

Source: Twitter

Furthermore, the fleeing suspects suffered significant injuries, including bullet wounds. The police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, attributed the success of the operation to credible intelligence gathered about the gang's activities and information extracted from suspects apprehended during ongoing police operations across the state.

Police boss commends Anambra joint operation

Vanguard reported that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, CP Nnaghe Itam, commended the joint effort and stressed the importance of continued collaboration between security agencies and the public to maintain safety during and beyond the festive season.

He urged proprietors of private and public hospitals to report any individuals presenting with bullet wounds or suspicious injuries to the nearest police station, highlighting the critical role of this measure in tracking down fleeing suspects and curbing further criminal activities.

The Anambra State Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to maintaining security dominance through sustained patrols and targeted operations. This operation is a testament to the command's dedication to ensuring a peaceful Yuletide season for all. The police have also called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

