The Nigeria Police Force has addressed a viral news story that claims Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun instructed citizens to physically assault and throw stones at police officers conducting stop-and-search operations.

A statement issued by the Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, via X, described the viral information as utterly fake and false.

The police force strongly denied the report, calling it baseless and misleading.

The FPRO emphasized that IGP Egbetokun has never issued any directive encouraging violence against law enforcement officers.

"The IGP has always urged citizens to report any misconduct by the police through the appropriate channels, ensuring accountability and the rule of law," Adejobi said.

Police encourage peaceful engagement

The Nigeria Police Force reassured the public that it remains committed to fostering a peaceful and cooperative relationship with citizens, Vanguard reported.

"Violence is never the solution," Adejobi emphasized, urging the public to remain vigilant against misinformation.

The Nigerian police likewise called on Nigerians to contact the Nigeria Police through the following channels: +2347056792065, +2349133333785, +2349133333786.

