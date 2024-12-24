NAFDAC confiscated over ₦3.8 billion worth of unregistered food items during a raid at a warehouse in Lagos State's Apongbon Oke Arin Market

The warehouse has been sealed, with management summoned for questioning as NAFDAC investigates and promises appropriate sanctions

NAFDAC urged consumers to report suspicious goods during the festive season, warning of an increase in counterfeit and unregistered products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has confiscated unregistered food products worth over ₦3.8 billion.

This came after a major raid on a warehouse at the Apongbon Oke Arin Market in Lagos State.

NAFDAC storms Lagos warehouse seizes unregistered products Photo credit: @NafdacAgency

Source: Twitter

The operation, led by NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, followed a tip-off regarding the sale of unauthorized food items in the warehouse.

Officials uncovered a range of unregistered food products valued at ₦3,818,802,720.

NAFDAC upated Nigerians on this development via its official X social media handle on Tuesday, December 24.

“Our team carried out this operation as part of our commitment to safeguarding public health.

"These unregistered products pose significant risks, and we are taking swift action to ensure such illegal activities are eradicated," the statement said.

The facility has been sealed, and investigations are underway to determine the full extent of violations, Vanguard reported.

NAFDAC summons warehouse management

The management of the warehouse has been summoned for questioning. NAFDAC stated that appropriate sanctions would follow once investigations are completed.

As the festive season unfolds, NAFDAC urged consumers to remain cautious and report suspicious activities.

“This period often sees a surge in counterfeit and unregistered products,” Eimunjeze warned.

"We appeal to the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious goods to the nearest NAFDAC office," NAFDAC said.

NAFDAC shuts down 150 shops in Abia

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed some sections of Eziukwu Road Market in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia state.

150 shops at the market were shut down, during a two-day operation on Monday and Tuesday, December 16 and 17, 2024.

They were sealed due to the activities of some unscrupulous individuals who hide in the market to produce unwholesome fake products.

