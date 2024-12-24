President Bola Tinubu's media chat on Monday, December 23, has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians

Shehu Sani, the former senator of Kaduna Central, made a satirical comment about Tinubu's call on Nigerians to switch off their electrical appliances at home

The former lawmaker also recalled when Tinubu's minister of power Bayo Adelabu, urged Nigerians to switch off their refrigerators to manage their electricity bills

Shehu Sani, the former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, has made a satirical statement about President Bola Tinubu's remark on electricity, in which he urged Nigerians to constantly switch off their lights.

President Tinubu made the remark on Monday, December 23, while speaking at a media chat at his residence in Ikoyi Lagos. Tinubu was speaking on the removal of the fuel and electricity subsidies and its impact on the people.

Shehu Sani mimicks Tinubu's comment on electricity Photo Credit: @ShehuSani, @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

However, In a tweet on Tuesday, December 24, Senator Sani recalled when Tinubu's minister of power, Bayo Adelabu, urged Nigerians to manage their electricity by switching off their refrigerators and other appliances when not in use.

The former lawmaker wrote:

"The Minister wants you to turn off your Refrigerator to save electricity. The President wants you to Turn off the lights. To add my own, switch off the ACs, open your windows, and flush your Toilets once a day to save water."

Tinubu media chat

Tinubu's media chats have been a subject of discussion among Nigerians, with some praising his performance and others criticizing it. During his first presidential media chat, Tinubu answered questions with humour and provided reference points to support his claims, earning him an 8/10 rating from some viewers.

Despite the mixed reactions, Tinubu's media chats have been seen as a welcome change from his predecessors, with some commentators praising his ability to communicate clearly and effectively.

See Shehu Sani's tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng