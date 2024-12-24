Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikoyi, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told Nigerians that it is not negative to learn how to manage their resources.

Tinubu said Nigerians should learn to switch off their lights to manage their electricity bill.

According to The Nation, he stated this during his first presidential media chat on Monday, December 23.

Speaking on fuel subsidy removal, he narrated how one of his friends who has five Rolls-Royces abandoned them to drive his Honda Accord.

"My friend used to have about five Rolls-Royces. The other day I saw him in his Honda Accord.

"Oh, then why? He said that's where you put me; I said I didn't put you there. He stated that because of the fuel price, he could no longer maintain five luxury vehicles.

"It's not negative to learn to manage; you'll learn to control your electricity bill. Switch off the light; let's learn to manage."

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said about three countries owe Nigeria $5.7 million in electricity bills.

The commission said the amount covers the bill for electricity supply for the third quarter of 2024.

The electricity regulator disclosed that market operators issued over $12 million in invoices to the affected customers in the review period.

Fuel subsidy: 7 issues Tinubu addressed during a media chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu addressed seven key issues during his first presidential media chat on Monday night, December 23.

Speaking at his Bourdillon residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, Tinubu said he has no regret in removing the fuel subsidy.

The president also spoke about the controversial tax reform bills, stampede incidents, and insecurity, among others.

