It was a sleepless night for residents of Guto and Piyawe communities in Bwari Area Council in the federal capital territory in Abuja

Armed bandits attacked the communities around 12:30am, killed a woman and kidnapped four other residents

The bandits numbering over 30 reportedly entered Piwaye through the swamps and divided themselves into two groups

Bwari, Abuja - Daredevil bandits reportedly killed one person and abducted four others in the Guto area of Bwari Area Council in the federal capital territory in Abuja.

It was gathered that the bandits started the attack around 12:30am around the fringes of the Guto and Piyawe communities.

The attackers later moved into Tudun-Fulani and Sabon Gari areas, both in the same area council.

As reported by Vanguard, sources said the bandits numbering over 30 entered Piwaye through the swamps and divided themselves into two groups.

The armed men killed a woman, Madam Alice, who was in her mid-40s and kidnapped a man.

Two victims were allegedly abducted from their homes in Guto, while another person was kidnapped from Tudun-Fulani, less than a kilometre from the council Secretariat.

A resident who preferred anonymity said the attackers operated from 12:30am to 2:30am with no challenge from security agencies.

“We felt so helpless because the kidnappers operated for over an hour, but there was no police or army to challenge them. I called my neighbour when the shooting started and he said he had already called the police. We waited for them to show up for 20 minutes and when we didn’t hear sounds of sirens, we called again but they kept telling us they were on their way. We never saw them until the kidnappers left on their own.”

