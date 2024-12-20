Millions of naira worth of relief supplies have been donated by Nigerian banks to flood victims in Jigawa State.

They underlined their commitment to continue promoting the socioeconomic development of the country

A delegation of bank CEOs flew to Jigawa State to offer their condolences and pledge continued support

Nigerian banks have given Jigawa State flood victims relief supplies worth millions of naira.

They reaffirmed their resolve to keep supporting the nation's socioeconomic advancement.

The Committee of Nigeria's Banks' Chief Executive Officers approved the gifts to Jigawa State flood victims.

To express sympathy to the people and administration of Jigawa State, a group of bank CEOs traveled there to promise ongoing assistance.

Among the delegation were Dr. Oliver Alawuba, the Chairman of the Committee and Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA); Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc; Dame Adaora Umeoji, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank; and Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Mr. Akin Morakinyo, the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), and Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, President of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), were also in the group.

Bags of rice, cartons of vegetable cooking oil, mattresses, and drinks were among the gifts given.

Speaking on behalf of the banks, Alawuba stated that the banks were in Jigawa State to assist the state government by providing relief supplies to aid the impacted citizens as well as vital healthcare facilities including public hospitals.

“As bankers, we are not just concerned about the economic implications of natural disasters; we are also deeply troubled by the human suffering that accompanies them. We believe that it is our collective responsibility to support those affected and help them rebuild their lives,” Alawuba said.

Citing past contributions for victims of national calamities and more than N32 billion raised for national healthcare during the COVID-19 epidemic, he remembered that banks had consistently demonstrated support for national interests, Daily Trust reported.

“The Nigerian banking industry has a long history of interventions, dating back to the 2011 and 2013 flooding when 28 and 32 states were affected by floods. In trying moments, we provided significant support to the affected states and communities. More recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian banking sector played a critical role in supporting the governments at all levels efforts to contain and manage the spread of the virus.

“Notably, we were proud to be part of the Central Bank of Nigeria-led Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Relief Fund, where we contributed significantly to the Fund’s efforts to provide palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians and strengthen the nation’s healthcare infrastructure. The intervention of the banking sector resulted in over N32 billion being pooled to fill a significant funding gap for the governments during the unexpected global pandemic,” he said.

CBN Announces New Dollar Inflow

Legit.ng reported that diaspora remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) totaled $4.22 billion between January and October, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which is more than the $2.62 billion recorded during the same period the previous year.

This was said by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at a meeting with the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions.

According to the head of the apex bank, the remittance increase amounts to roughly 61.1% during a 12-month period.

