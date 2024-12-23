The University of Ibadan has announced the acceptance fee payment for 2024/2025 prospective candidates, which is non-refundable and set at N50,000.00

The payment window is open from December 20, 2024, to January 17, 2025, through the university's admission portal

Candidates are urged to generate their admission letters on CAPS before making the payment, as no refunds will be entertained

The University of Ibadan has announced the acceptance fee payment for prospective candidates who have been offered admission for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The acceptance fee of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) is non-refundable and must be paid through the university's admission portal.

UNIBADAN announced N50,000 acceptance fee. Photo credit: UNIBADAN/X

Source: Twitter

The payment window is open from Friday, December 20, 2024, to Friday, January 17, 2025.

Prospective candidates who have generated their admission letters on CAPS are advised to proceed with the payment.

UI acceptance fee payment

Those who have not yet generated their admission letters are encouraged to do so before making the payment.

The university has emphasized that requests for refunds of the acceptance fee will not be entertained.

The statement read in part:

“This is to notify prospective candidates who have been offered admission and have generated their admission letters on CAPS to proceed with the payment of a non-refundable Acceptance Fee of Fifty Thousand Naira only (N50,000.00) on www.admissions.ui.edu.ng. Candidates who are yet to generate their admission letters are advised to do so before payment of the fee. Request for a refund of the acceptance fee will NOT be entertained.”

About UI

The University of Ibadan (UI), established in 1948, is Nigeria's premier university and one of Africa's most prestigious institutions of higher learning.

It offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines, including humanities, science, medicine, and engineering.

Renowned for its rigorous academic standards and research output, UI is a leader in contributing to the intellectual and social development of Nigeria.

University of Ibadan Graduate Trends Online

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate is trending online after posting to celebrate his graduation.

The graduate, Olumide Daniel Dasaolu said he may not have won any awards but he was still a happy graduate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng