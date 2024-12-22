Air Peace said customers never rushed to board the aircraft without the operational guidelines set by aviation authorities

The airline claimed that the films going viral online were made by some unidentified individuals to mislead and distract interested parties

It clarified that flight delays were due to adverse weather, specifically harmattan-induced fog and haze, which are common at this time of year

Air Peace provided updates regarding the status of its flight on December 20, 2024, confirming that customers never hurried to board its aircraft without following the operational guidelines established by aviation authorities.

The airline said that some anonymous people created the movies that were making the rounds online in order to confuse and divert stakeholders, management, and regulators.

The airline's Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, stated in a statement that the video content that are making the rounds amount to a false claim, which is not just cheeky but also deceptive.

The statement read in part:

“Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating online and on social media on the boarding of Air Peace passengers on flight P47123 from Abuja to Lagos on December 20, 2024.

“The false video post was designed by some faceless individuals with the intent of misleading the flying public to cause confusion and distraction for management of Air Peace and its stakeholders including the regulators.”

Ndiulo stated that bad weather, particularly harmattan-induced haze and fog, which are typical during this time of year, caused flight delays on the day in question.

According to him, such bad weather severely reduces visibility and affects flight operations all throughout the country.

According to Ajiulo in a The Nation report, Air Peace sent three planes to Abuja to remove every passenger so that their travels would be as uninterrupted as possible.

He explained,

“While processing them for their flights at the boarding gate, passengers overwhelmed both the FAAN and boarding officers and rushed to the airside.”

“Duty managers and ramp officials then had to mount barricades in front of the motorized step to differentiate passengers on flights.

“While we empathize with you, our loyal customer, we condemn in very strong terms the misinformation, insults, and deliberate falsehood disseminated in the video post. Such representations are not reflective of our values or operations.

“There is no truth in the allegation, and we urge the public to disregard the report in all its entire.”

