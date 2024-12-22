Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer and activist's legal battle with Afe Babalola, a senior Nigerian lawyer, has continued to generate reactions

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, spoke on the matter in an interview with Legit.ng, urged Nigerians to exercise their freedom of speech within the law

According to Anifowoshe, the freedom of speech is not absolute, and it must be expressed within the boundary of the law

The defamation battle between a human rights lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi, and Nigeria's legal luminary icon and Senior Advocate of Nigerian, Afe Babalola, has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Speaking on the matter, Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, urged Nigerians to always know the limit in their exploration of freedom of speech, noting that the law sets the boundary.

Anifowoshe speaks on Dele Farotimi saga with Afe Babalola Photo Credit: @DeleFarotimi

Source: Twitter

Farotimi's case has sparked widespread interest and debate, with many calling for his release and criticizing the circumstances surrounding his detention. He was recently granted a bail. The bail grant is likely to be seen as a positive development by many who have been advocating for Farotimi's freedom.

Anifowoshe said:

"As a lawyer, I must emphasize that every Nigerian has the inalienable right to freedom of expression, as enshrined in our Constitution. However, this freedom is not absolute, and it must be exercised within the bounds of the law and with due regard for the rights and dignity of others.

"Regarding the controversy between Afe Babalola and Dele Farotimi, it is essential to acknowledge that both individuals are entitled to their opinions and perspectives. Nevertheless, we must also be mindful of the impact of their words on the broader society.

"It is unhealthy for our democracy when we make unsubstantiated claims or accusations against individuals. We must strive to maintain a culture of transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

"As Nigerians, we must recognize that our words and actions have consequences, and we must strive to conduct ourselves in a manner that promotes national cohesion, stability, and progress."

Dele Farotimi faces threat of being debarred

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Afe Babalola law firm has written to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) to remove Dele Farotimi's name from the list of lawyers in Nigeria.

Ola Faro, a partner in the law firm, who signed the petition, alleged that the embattled Farotimi violated several ethics of the profession in his book.

Dele Farotimi is currently facing several suits bordering on defamation over his book, and the development has generated controversies among several Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng