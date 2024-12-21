Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji’s house in Alausa, Ikeja after the Jumat prayer on Friday, December 20.

Tinubu had earlier observed the Jumat prayer at the Alausa Secretariat Mosque.

Nigerians react as President Tinubu visits mother's house Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The President was greeted by a large crowd of family and well-wishers at Iyaloja’s home on Sunday, Adigun Street, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared a video of the visit via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

He wrote:

“After Jumat, PBAT visits his Mother's house in Alausa, Ikeja, where a large crowd of family and well-wishers greets him.”

Nigerians react

@AdelabuMustaph2

I'm sure Mama will be so happy and proud of his beloved son Akanbi. God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬

@iamvia1

I thought they said this man has no relatives!

@Montero1016

Wish Mama was alive to see her son get to where she worked and prayed hard for Awo to get to.

@Areteman001

Those women cheering him when they are done cheering, they will go back to their harsh reality of hunger.

@realhabunzee

Which one be he's mother house 😂

Late Alhaja Habibatu mogaji nobi TINUBU mother bruh, make una no dey deceived people abeg.

@EwacheMichael1

When did he visit the father's house?

@Somescky

The mammoth crowd needs mammoth money!!! That's why they are there!!

@oluwatobi_1

They will soon, start shouting Ebi npa won.

