Presidential aide, Olusegun Dada, has explained the reason President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is always seen with Papa Ajasco in Lagos

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media said Papa Ajasco heads the cultural troop that welcomes Mr President at Lagos airport

Jubril A. Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos state Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu said the name of the troupe is called, Lagos Dance Troupe

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, said popular actor and comedian, Papa Ajasco is in charge of the cultural troop that welcomes Mr President at the airport whenever he is in Lagos.

Dada stated this while reacting to a question if Tinubu and Papa Ajasco meet every time the President is at Lagos airport.

A presidential aide said Papa Ajasco is in charge of the cultural troop that welcomes Tinubu to Lagos. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

An X user, Bamdee Eweje @bamdee_eweje, asked:

“I’m curious, do they meet every time he’s at Lagos airport? Cos this scene happened months ago too”

Reacting to the question via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun, he said many people have been asking the same question.

He wrote:

“I've seen this question pop up in my comments a lot. For context, Papa Ajasco is in charge of the cultural troop that welcomes Mr president whenever he is in Lagos. Hope this helps”

Commenting on the same, Jubril A. Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos state Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu said the name of the troupe is called, Lagos Dance Troupe

He stated this via his X handle, @Mr_JAGs, "Group name: Lagos Dance Troupe"

Nigerians react as Tinubu and Papa Ajasco meet

@ik_ugwueze

Cultural troupe? Every time the president visits Lagos, a cultural troupe is stationed to welcome him, all at the expense of taxpayers’ money. SMH.

@Harforbaje1

Better sir, I always ask the same question too.

Thanks, Leader

@NajeemAdeniyi1

Most don't know that he heads the cultural troupe in Lagos.

They only know him on TV as Papa Ajasco.

Tinubu invites Papa Ajasco to come over to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu expressed his humility and closeness to the people once again at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Tinubu reached out to Papa Ajasco when he spotted him at the Lagos airport.

The incident happened during President Tinubu's visit to Lagos for the Christmas and New Year's celebrations in December 2023.

Source: Legit.ng