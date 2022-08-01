A group called Yoruba Youth Congress (YCC) has said the endorsement of Peter Obi by Ayo Adebanjo is his personal opinion

The group's president, Dapo Adepoju, said Adebanjo has the right to support any candidate of his choice but not speak for the Yoruba people

Adepoju added that the group is already consulting with stakeholders but noted that the youths would not vote for Peter Obi

Akure, Ondo - Yoruba Youth Congress (YCC), a Yoruba socio-political organisation, has rejected the endorsement of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, by Ayo Adebanjo.

The Nation reports that the group said the endorsement credited to Adebanjo was not the opinion of Afenifere or the opinion of the majority of Yoruba leaders.

Yoruba youths reject Adebajo's endorsement of Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The group stated that the statement was merely the opinion of Adebanjo.

The group’s president, Dapo Adepoju, said this in a statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adebanjo speaks for himself - Yoruba youths talk on Afenifere endorsing Peter Obi

Adepoju said Adebanjo deserved the right to support candidates of his choice, the public should not take the statement as the position of the Afenifere.

He said the Yoruba youths were consultations and would let Nigerians know who they would support at the presidential election.

Adepoju revealed that the Yoruba youth would not be the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

2023: 3 Reasons Why Peter Obi Has an Edge Over Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso

Legit.ng in analysis revealed that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has some potential that gives him some chances of winning the 2023 presidential election over other aspirants.

The review stated that some of these potentials included issue-based campaigns, talking to the youths, and good antecedents, which some of his opponents are yet to talk about.

However, despite Obi's moves, some northern political statisticians, including Kwankwaso, have predicted he cannot win the north, a voting bloc in the Nigeria election.

The analysis came as the 2023 elections are in a few months away. All political parties have elected their presidential candidates ahead of the poll and started unofficial campaigns.

Source: Legit.ng