The Lagos state government and other relevant stakeholders have been urged to prioritise the well-being of street sweepers, particularly the women, in the state

Waterlight Save Initiative, a non-profit organisation, recently launched a campaign aimed at spotlighting the importance of street sweepers in Lagos state and creating awareness about their plights

Dr. Prince Ero Ibhafidon, president and founder of the organisation, provided more insights into the initiative

Street sweepers, particularly women, play significant roles in keeping communities across urban areas like Lagos state—usually characterised by high economic activity and large population—clean.

However, they are often not well taken care of. To address this, Waterlight Save Initiative, a non-profit organisation, recently launched a transformative outreach to empower street sweepers in Lagos state.

Lagos street sweepers deserve more

Commenting on the outreach, Dr Prince Ero Ibhafidon, the organisation's president and founder, described street sweepers as “the unsung heroes of our cities.”

He said the street sweepers represent “resilience, dedication, and the relentless spirit of survival.” Ibhafidon said that in spite of their relevance in society, they “endure harsh conditions with limited access to healthcare and little recognition for their sacrifices.”

He said:

“In this remarkable act of compassion and commitment, Waterlight Save Initiative launched an outreach program to honor and empower the hardworking women who sweep the streets of Lagos state. These women, often unrecognized for their vital contributions, play a pivotal role in maintaining cleaner environments for millions of residents, often at great personal sacrifice.

“The programme seeks to provide essential items, health support, and empowerment opportunities aimed at enhancing the quality of life for these women and their families. More importantly, the initiative is a platform for dialogue, allowing these women to voice their challenges and collaborate on sustainable solutions.”

Ibhafidon noted that the outreach aligns with his organisation’s mission to alleviate poverty, improve access to healthcare, and foster community resilience.

He also called on individuals, businesses, and the government to join hands in building a society that values every contribution and ensures opportunities for all to thrive.

He expressed optimism that the outreach would “bring hope, dignity, and empowerment to Lagos street sweepers and inspire similar efforts across the nation”.

Lagos street sweepers lament poor pay

