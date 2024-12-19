As 2024 comes to a close, Nigeria’s political landscape has seen remarkable milestones and transformations

The 2024 general elections tested Nigerians’ resilience and boosted political engagement across the nation

The year marked the rise of young politicians, etching their names into history and shaping the future of Nigerian politics

As 2024 unfolds, several young Nigerian politicians have emerged as key figures shaping the nation's political narrative.

Through their leadership, activism, and dedication to public service, they have inspired a new generation of Nigerians to engage in politics and governance.

Here's a look at some of the most influential young politicians of the year.

1. Siminalayi Fubara (Age: 43)

Siminalayi Fubara has been a transformative leader in Rivers State, focusing on economic development and social welfare. His administration has invested heavily in infrastructure, education, and youth empowerment programs, garnering widespread support.

However, the political rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has reshaped the political scene in Rivers State.

Initially seen as Wike's ally, Fubara's move to assert his independence sparked tensions, with Wike allegedly attempting to maintain control over state affairs.

This clash has brought the issue of godfatherism in Nigerian politics to the forefront, highlighting the struggle for political autonomy.

The feud has had wider implications, pushing national conversations about the role of former leaders in current governance.

It signals a shift toward more independent leadership, as Fubara's challenge to Wike's influence emphasizes the importance of elected officials having the freedom to govern without interference. This battle could set a precedent for future political structures in Nigeria.

Despite political challenges and internal party dynamics, Fubara has consistently demonstrated resilience and a commitment to his people.

2. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Age: 42)

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan continues to champion social justice and gender equality, particularly in Kogi State.

As an advocate for equitable resource distribution and youth inclusion in governance, she has gained significant recognition.

Meanwhile, before coming to the limelight, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan faced significant challenges as a woman in Nigeria's male-dominated politics.

After losing her first senatorial bid in 2019, she persevered and secured the PDP nomination for Kogi Central in 2023.

Despite opposition and allegations of election interference, she remained steadfast in her campaign.

Her initial loss was followed by a legal battle, which culminated in a victory when the Court of Appeal declared her the rightful winner. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s success is a significant milestone for women in Nigerian politics, inspiring more women to engage in governance.

Natasha’s ability to address societal challenges while navigating a male-dominated political space showcases her grit and determination.

Her efforts have paved the way for more women to participate actively in Nigerian politics.

3. Minister of Interior (Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Age: 42)

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, has played a crucial role in enhancing Nigeria's internal security and immigration policies.

Known for his innovative approach, he has introduced technological solutions to improve border control and reduce insecurity.

Tunji-Ojo’s emphasis on modernizing public services has earned him the admiration of many Nigerians. His ability to navigate the complexities of national security at a young age highlights his exceptional leadership skills.

Ikenga Ugochinyere (Age: 42)

Ikenga Ugochinyere, born on August 3, 1982, in Ideato, Imo State, Nigeria, is a 42-year-old lawyer, activist, and politician.

He earned his law degree from Imo State University and has since been a prominent figure in Nigerian politics.

In June 2023, he began serving as the representative for Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Ugochinyere has been a vocal critic of bad governance, particularly within his party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

His outspoken stance against corruption and mismanagement led to internal conflicts, and in December 2024, the PDP expelled him for alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities.

Ugochinyere's actions, including publicly addressing internal disputes, were seen as violations of the party's constitution.

His efforts to expose corruption have earned him both support and opposition, with some accusing him of being framed by political rivals.

Ugochinyere's struggles reflect the challenges faced by reformist politicians in Nigeria, as they navigate the tension between personal integrity and party loyalty.

5. Monday Okpebholo (Age: 45)

In the 2024 Edo State governorship election, Monday Okpebholo, a young and dynamic politician, emerged victorious over incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okpebholo secured 291,667 votes, defeating Obaseki, who garnered 247,274 votes.

Okpebholo's victory marked a significant political shift in Edo State, returning the APC to power after a period of PDP governance.

Even though he has been seen in different controversial clips gaffing, his win was attributed to his campaign's focus on continuity and development, resonating with the electorate's desire for progress.

