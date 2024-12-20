The magistrate court in Ekiti state granted Dele Farotimi, an embattled human rights activist and lawyer, a ₦30 million bail. The embattled activist arrived at the magistrate's court with heavy security, including the policemen and other enforcement agents, in a trending video.

The bail conditions are quite strict, requiring Farotimi to provide two responsible sureties and surrender his international passport to the court. Additionally, he has been instructed not to grant any media interviews while the case is ongoing.

Court grants N30m bail to Dele Farotimi Photo Credit: @DeleFarotimi

Source: Twitter

Farotimi's troubles began when the Ekiti Police Command arraigned him following a petition from Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Babalola accused Farotimi of criminally defaming him in his recently released book.

It's worth noting that earlier reports mentioned Farotimi being granted bail in the sum of N50 million. However, the latest reports confirm that the bail was indeed set at N30 million.

The case has sparked significant interest, with many watching to see how it unfolds. For now, Farotimi is out on bail, but the conditions of his release are clear: he must be mindful of his actions and avoid any further controversy while the case is ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng