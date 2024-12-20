BREAKING: Court Finally Grants Bail to Dele Farotimi with N30m Condition
The magistrate court in Ekiti state granted Dele Farotimi, an embattled human rights activist and lawyer, a ₦30 million bail. The embattled activist arrived at the magistrate's court with heavy security, including the policemen and other enforcement agents, in a trending video.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The bail conditions are quite strict, requiring Farotimi to provide two responsible sureties and surrender his international passport to the court. Additionally, he has been instructed not to grant any media interviews while the case is ongoing.
Farotimi's troubles began when the Ekiti Police Command arraigned him following a petition from Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Babalola accused Farotimi of criminally defaming him in his recently released book.
It's worth noting that earlier reports mentioned Farotimi being granted bail in the sum of N50 million. However, the latest reports confirm that the bail was indeed set at N30 million.
The case has sparked significant interest, with many watching to see how it unfolds. For now, Farotimi is out on bail, but the conditions of his release are clear: he must be mindful of his actions and avoid any further controversy while the case is ongoing.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng