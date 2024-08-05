The Nigerian federal government has begun recruiting staff for the newly established Northwest and Southeast Development Commissions

The commissions aim to address specific regional challenges, including security, infrastructure, education, health, industrialization, etc. in the two zones

Although the commissions are not included in the 2024 budget, recruitment has allegedly commenced, and they are expected to be included in the next budget cycle

The federal government has reportedly commenced the recruitment process for the newly established Northwest and Southeast Development Commissions.

The Northwest Development Commission, to be headquartered in Kano, aims to formulate policies and guidelines for the development of the Northwest Zone, focusing on security, infrastructure, education, health, and industrialization.

Source: Facebook

The commission will also address ecological and environmental challenges in the region.

The South East Development Commission, to be based in Enugu, will focus on rebuilding and rehabilitating infrastructure damaged during the civil war, tackling ecological problems, and addressing environmental and developmental challenges in the Southeast states.

Tinubu signs bills establishing commissions

President Bola Tinubu signed the bills creating the commissions into law in June 2024, following their passage by the Senate and House of Representatives.

The bills were sponsored by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau (for the northwest commission) and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu (southeast commission).

The Punch reported that a top government source revealed that the commissions were not included in the 2024 budget but would be added to the next budget cycle.

Recruitment for various positions in the commissions has begun, although the inauguration date is yet to be announced, according to the unnamed source.

“The commissions are not in the current appropriation. It is likely to be in the next budget to be presented in October/November.

“The commission will be recruiting for the time being. We don’t know when the inauguration will be for now," the source was quoted as saying.

Source: Legit.ng