A young woman has been arrested for allegedly drowning her 10-month-old baby in a river in Delta state

Police operatives arrested and paraded the suspect at the State Police Command Headquarters in Asaba

The suspect explained the reason for committing the crime after she initially claimed the child was missing

Delta state - Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a woman for allegedly drowning her 10-month-old baby in a river.

The suspect, who confessed to the crime had initially claimed the child was missing.

The suspect confessed that she killed the baby out of constant criticism from friends and society. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

As reported by Channels Television, the suspect said she killed her child due to fear of societal ridicule and constant criticism from friends and society.

Speaking while being paraded at the State Police Command Headquarters in Asaba, she said the alleged father of the child had denied paternity.

She expressed regret over her actions after admitting to the crime

The police also arrested another suspect, Destiny Lawrence, who killed an 8-year-old boy and reportedly used his body parts for ritual purposes.

The suspect committed the crime after allegedly luring the boy to a native doctor for a fee of N30,000.

The Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, said the police in collaboration with other security agencies arrested other suspects for various crimes, including murder, cultism, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

Abaniwonda presented a comprehensive scorecard, highlighting key breakthroughs and achievements of the command.

Legit.ng recalls that the police operatives arrested 22-year-old nab, Muhammed Mustapha, kidnapping and killing his 8-year-old cousin.

Mustapha strangled the boy to death before the victim’s parents could raise and pay the N2.8 million ransom.

The suspect confessed to committing the crime and blamed it on consumption of an intoxicating substance.

Trainee Herbalist arrested for allegedly killing infant son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a trainee herbalist, Ifagbenga Taiwo, was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his 41-day-old son in Abeokuta, the state capital

Taiwo claims he was under a spell during the act, and the police are investigating the incident.

The tragic event occurred while the baby's mother was outside washing clothes

