A young man who was on death row for stealing a fowl in Osun has continued to trend after the news broke out

Following the young man's parents' viral interview with actress Biola Adebayo, details about the actor who took up the story with Governor Ademola Adeleke have emerged

Amid the online reactions over the man's case, several netizens applauded the Osun state government and actor Luyek for taking action

Nollywood actor Yekeen Luqman Adewale, better known as Luyek, has been unveiled as the man who told Governor Ademola Adeleke the story of an Osun man awaiting death for stealing fowl.

The heartbreaking story of a young man, Segun Olowookere, who was arrested 14 years ago for stealing a fowl and has been on death row since then, has continued to gain attention online.

Legit.ng recently reported that Segun's elderly parents also spoke about his case with actress Biola Adebayo.

In a recent post, Luyek shared a clip showing the moment he met with Governor Adeleke. The actor also expressed gratitude to everyone who took action to help Segun.

See Luyek's post, which includes a video of him with Governor Ademola Adeleke:

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has directed investigation and pardoning action on Segun's case after he was reportedly sentenced to death by hanging.

Netizens react to Luyek's post

Several netizens commended the actor, see their messages below:

vickylo_baeby:

"God bless Mr Governor, God bless osun state , God bless you."

olaidebalogunmariam:

"Alhamdullilahi God almighty Will continue to bless you and your Generation

tokesmiles:

"Well done brother,so happy to see this,ese gan,Aye oni so yin si inu panpe."

folashade_193:

"Thank you Baba ibeji God Almighty will bless you and protect ur children from evil eye we appreciate on behalf of Mr Olookere."

walebeulah:

"Well done baami."

folakemi_lovesome24.iteach:

"Thank you so much."

Governor Adeleke told to suspend ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the federal government urged the Osun state governor to postpone the foundation-laying ceremony for the state international airport.

This was due to the controversy over the project's move to a new location.

In 2023, Adeleke established an interministerial team to revitalize the shuttered airport.

